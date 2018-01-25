Collins: UMPI Online Degree Program Could Be Model For Nation

Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says an online degree program at the University of Maine at Presque Isle could serve as a model for the rest of the country.

“The goal of this program is to give individuals with some college experience and credit a pathway to complete their degree,” Collins said Thursday morning at Senate Education Committee meeting.

Collins, a member of the committee, told a panel of experts testifying on the reauthorization of the Higher Education Act that the program has drawn the interest of older Mainers.

“Fifty-three percent of the students who have enrolled in this online, competency-based program are between the ages of 40 years and 65,” she said.

The Maine Republican asked the panel to suggest ways to amend the re-authorization bill to bolster such efforts nationwide.