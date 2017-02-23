Monday, February 27 at 2:00 pm

Changemakers: Movement Leaders on Civil Rights in an Uncivil Time

A panel discussion on building power and voice to bring about change in our society.

Lariza Dugan Cuadra, Executive Director, Carecen SF

Rashad Robinson, Executive Director, Color of Change

Abdi Soltani, Executive Director, ACLU of Northern California

Tom Steyer, Founder and President, NextGen Climate

Mina Kim, Anchor and Host, KQED—Moderator

Black Lives Matter. Immigrant rights. Climate justice. Are demands for change leading to lasting change? Are we rewriting the rules, or just arguing about them? How do movements—their leaders and their members — successfully build power and spur lasting change? What can we learn from leaders of recent efforts and from history? At a time of great disruption, join us as we continue The San Francisco Foundation’s series People, Place and Power with a discussion with Movement Leaders on Building Power and Voice.

Sponsored by the San Francisco Foundation as part of the People, Power, Place Series, which addresses access and equity in the Bay Area.

To listen to the audio of “Changemakers: Movement Leaders on Civil Rights in an Uncivil Time” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.