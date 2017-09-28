Tuesday, October 3 at 2:00 pm

Tesla: Impossible Until It's Not

It’s crunch time as Tesla begins production of its Model 3 sedan this summer and races toward its goal of making 500,000 cars a year. Morgan Stanley says that production level won’t be reached until 2024. Still, the stock market considers Tesla a tech company with a value higher than Ford and General Motors, both of which produce far more cars and generate higher profits.

But exorbitant valuation brings intense scrutiny, and cracks are starting to show in Tesla’s shiny exterior. Consumer Reports recently downgraded the Tesla Model S rating due to concerns about its emergency brake. Controversy is also swirling around how often Tesla’s factory workers get injured and how often its cars are involved in crashes.

Ashlee Vance wrote Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, a best-selling biography on Elon Musk. It stands as the definitive profile of the genius driving Tesla, SpaceX and Hyperloop. Join us for a conversation about the enigmatic man and his efforts to change and save the world.

To listen to the audio of “Tesla: Impossible Until It's Not” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.