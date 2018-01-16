Communication Oversight Blamed For Missed Flood Warning

HALLOWELL, Maine - Business owners in Maine's Kennebec County say they weren't adequately warned about flooding over the weekend.



The Kennebec Journal reports the National Weather Service issued a flood warning Friday for the Kennebec River before upgrading it Saturday. Officials say at least a dozen cars in Hallowell were submerged and basements in the city were damaged.



Hallowell business owners say they weren't warned by emergency officials. Police in Augusta warned drivers about parking in the flood plain.



Kennebec County emergency management director Sean Goodwin says he didn't receive a weather update from the National Weather Service. Goodwin says he still wouldn't have been able to predict the location of an ice jam if he had been warned by the agency.



Hallowell City Council plans to investigate the sequence of communication.