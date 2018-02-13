Company Says It Will Bring 100 Jobs To Former Millinocket Paper Mill Site

A North Carolina-based company has announced plans to bring 100 jobs to the site of the former Great Northern Paper mill in Millinocket.

LignaTerra Global made the announcement during a Tuesday press conference at Husson University in Bangor. Nick Holgorsen, the company’s CEO, says the newly formed LignaCLT Maine will manufacture laminated building materials using Maine forest products.

“We made the decision to come to Maine for several reasons,” Holgorsen said in a release in advance of the press conference. “First, the types of trees that are important to the cross laminated timber production process are plentiful here in Maine. Second, we know that Maine has a dedicated, productive workforce with timber industry experience.”

The company describes cross laminated timber as competitive with steel and concrete as building materials while also being environmentally friendly.

The facility, which LignaTerra Global says will be 300,000 square feet, is expected to be operational within a year.

The Great Northern Paper site was purchased by Our Katahdin, a nonprofit dedicated to community and economic development, in Jan. 2017.

This story will be updated.