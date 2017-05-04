Mainers, as a whole, tend to be conscientious about what we do with waste products. Several organization in the state promote innovative approaches to composting. Schools and students are also getting involved with making good use of food waste. We'll discuss how institutions, businesses and households can maximize use of organic waste and learn about new ways to compost. May 7-13 is Maine Composting Week.

Guests: Travis Blackmer—Research Associate with the Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions & Lecturer with the School of Economics at the University of Maine

Mark King—Composting and Organics Management Specialist with the Sustainability Division of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection

David Pope—Middle School Science Teacher and Composting Program Director at Massabesic Middle School in Waterboro, Maine