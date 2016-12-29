Conservative Maine Columnist Dies in Handgun Accident

Conservative Maine columnist M.D. Harmon died in a gun accident on Wednesday, shocking the state’s media community.

A longtime editor and columnist for the Maine Sunday Telegram and Portland Press Herald, Harmon was known for his consistently conservative takes on military, economic and social issues.

Colleague and Press Herald editorial page editor Greg Kesich says he had expected to be in conflict with Harmon over ideological differences.

“But I wasn’t, because he was a tremendous person to work with. He was very kind. He was incredibly professional. He had some skills — some old newspaper skills — you just don’t see anymore,” he says.

Police say Harmon was at his Sanford home showing a teenage boy a handgun when the weapon accidentally discharged. Police say their investigation is continuing. Harmon was 71 years old.