Related Program: 
Maine Calling

Cross-Racial Conversations

By Cindy Han 29 minutes ago

Shay Stewart Bouley and Debby Irving join us to talk about race, racism and their "Cross-Racial Conversations" workshops.

Guests:  Shay Stewart-Bouley, is the executive director of Community Change Inc., the oldest continuously running anti-racist organization in the United States.  Most probably know her from her blog "Black Girl in Maine," where she writes about life in Maine as a woman of color, growing into middle age and musing on the state of race relations in the United States, among occasional other topics.Debby Irving is a racial justice educator, author of Waking Up White, and public speaker

Tags: 
Shay Stewart Bouley
Debby Irving
Black Girl in Maine
Waking up White
race
racism
cross-racial conversation