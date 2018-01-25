Shay Stewart Bouley and Debby Irving join us to talk about race, racism and their "Cross-Racial Conversations" workshops.

Guests: Shay Stewart-Bouley, is the executive director of Community Change Inc., the oldest continuously running anti-racist organization in the United States. Most probably know her from her blog "Black Girl in Maine," where she writes about life in Maine as a woman of color, growing into middle age and musing on the state of race relations in the United States, among occasional other topics.Debby Irving is a racial justice educator, author of Waking Up White, and public speaker