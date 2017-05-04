Crowd Outside Bruce Poliquin’s Bangor Office Opposes Health Care Plan

More than two-dozen people lined up outside Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s office in Bangor today to oppose a congressional vote on a bill that seeks to replace the Obamacare health plan.

Joe Baldacci, Bangor’s mayor, said Mainers have a lot to lose if the Republican health care bill that narrowly passed in the House is approved in the Senate.

“Bangor hospitals, just the ones here in town, are going to lose $62 million in revenue,” he said. “In addition there are 2,000 people that reside in Bangor who receive coverage and they’re likely not to receive coverage under this new plan.”

In a prepared statement, Poliquin said he voted for the GOP health plan because it adopted patient safeguards that were built into Maine’s health care reforms. As for the demonstrations outside his office, he said he encourages all citizens to respectfully exercise their First Amendment rights and that he will continue to serving all of his 2nd District constituents.