Parts of Maine are treasured for their amazing night sky, unaffected by the light pollution of cities and towns. In other parts of Maine, efforts are underway to reduced light pollution, by rethinking outdoor lighting. Bird lovers, astronomy buffs and tourism officials are among those promoting the dark skies movement here in Maine, and across the nation.Guests:, astronomer and planetarium manager at University of Southern Maine, chair of the Surry Conservation Commission and mindfulness instructor who has been involved with dark skies efforts in Maine, staff naturalist at Maine Audubon