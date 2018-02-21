Demonstrators Call for Firearm Safety at Protest in Bangor

By 1 hour ago
  • Demonstrators gathered in Bangor to protest gun violence
    Demonstrators gathered in Bangor to protest gun violence
    A.J. Higgins` / Maine Public

About 40 students and adults from coastal Maine and elsewhere gathered Wednesday in front of Bangor's Margaret Chase Smith Federal Building to stage a silent vigil against gun violence in the United States, and to let Maine's congressional delegation know that they want safe schools.

Credit A.J. Higgins / Maine Public

The demonstrators held signs calling for new firearms restrictions and outright bans on sales of assault weapons similar to the one used last week in the Parkland, Fla. where high school mass shooting that left 17 people dead.

“I think our main goal is making sure that people are aware that there is a problem and it's a very real issue,” said Emily Homer, a Southwest Harbor student at Mount Desert Island High School. “It's not something that's necessarily going to go away soon or quickly, and we're just trying to resolve it in the best way possible.”

While at the federal building, some of the demonstrators also visited the offices of Maine's congressional delegation to register their opposition to gun violence.

Linda Homer, of Southwest Harbor, holds a Safe Our Schools cake that she hoped to share with staffers working for members of Maine’s congressional delegation
Credit A.J. Higgins / Maine Public

“We are just demanding gun safety," said Amy Roebuck, also of Mount Desert. "We're not demanding repeal of the second amendment, we're just demanding safety. We're demanding common sense steps. Make the step, start somewhere.”

Tags: 
Maine Public

Related Content

Protesters Gather at Defend Our Children Rally in Portland

By 2 hours ago
Abukar Adan / Maine Public

Nearly 100 protesters gathered in downtown Portland Wednesday to rally against gun violence. The rally comes a week after a Florida gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Kerridan Stevens, a student at Gray-New Gloucester High School, spoke at the event. She says last week's shooting hit a little too close to home.

Vermont Teen Arrested After Threatening Mass Shooting

By 3 hours ago

A student who was recently enrolled at York County Community College was arrested in his home state of Vermont last week after threatening a mass shooting at his former high school.