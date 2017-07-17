Dempsey Center to Merge with South Portland Cancer Care Organization

By 1 hour ago

The Dempsey Center in Lewiston and the Cancer Community Center in South Portland announced Monday that they intend to merge.

The newly merged organization will operate under the name Dempsey Centers, and will be separate from Central Maine Healthcare, which was a founding partner of the Dempsey Center.

According to a press release, the decision to become independent was driven by access to more philanthropic and grant opportunities that will allow the cancer care organization to expand.  

The merger is expected to be complete by early 2018.

Tags: 
Dempsey Center
Maine Public

Related Content

Dempsey Challenge Kicks Off

By Sep 27, 2014
The Patrick Dempsey Center for Cancer Hope & Healing

Runners, walkers and cyclists are tying their laces and buckling their helmets this weekend for the sixth annual Dempsey Challenge in Lewiston.  But the sixth annual event is a tough one for actor Patrick Dempsey and his family.