Dempsey Center to Merge with South Portland Cancer Care Organization

The Dempsey Center in Lewiston and the Cancer Community Center in South Portland announced Monday that they intend to merge.

The newly merged organization will operate under the name Dempsey Centers, and will be separate from Central Maine Healthcare, which was a founding partner of the Dempsey Center.

According to a press release, the decision to become independent was driven by access to more philanthropic and grant opportunities that will allow the cancer care organization to expand.

The merger is expected to be complete by early 2018.