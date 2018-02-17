Despite GOP Criticism, Little Change To Maine Referendums

Maine lawmakers may make it tougher for citizens to get questions on ballots as Gov. Paul LePage has renewed his call to reform a system he's called too representative of liberal-leaning Mainers.

In his final State of the State address Tuesday, the Republican chastised out-of-state, special interests for pushing Maine ballot campaigns, and urged that lawmakers require the campaigns to get equal support across the state.

Republicans sponsored a number of bills to reform the referendum process following the 2016 election when voters approved five out of six ballot questions and rejected a measure to require background checks for private firearm sales.

Most reform efforts died.

But some Democrats are supporting Republican Rep. Ellie Espling's proposed constitutional amendment to require signatures for ballot questions to come from each congressional district.