Dozens of Rural Areas Leave Fast-Track Wind Power Zone

AUGUSTA, Maine — Dozens of sparsely populated townships are being exempted from Maine’s fast-track development zone aimed at speeding up development of wind power projects.

This year, about 45 Maine communities lacking local governments have taken advantage of a state law and asked to be removed from the special zone created by then-Gov. John Baldacci, a Democrat.

Critics say because local governments can restrict wind turbines, the fast-track zone leaves unorganized towns voiceless.

So far, 27 communities have been removed while 13 more will be removed once the state files the paperwork. Wind companies would now have to ask for the area to be rezoned, on top of the years-long permitting process.

Milton Plantation is the only community where the effort to leave the zone failed after opposition from EverPower Wind Holdings.