Driver Injured in Sanford School Bus Crash, Students Undergoing 'Precautionary Evaluation'

SANFORD, Maine - Police in the southern Maine town of Sanford say a school bus driver was injured and three students and an adult monitor on board taken to the hospital after the bus struck a tree on Main Street.

Officials sat the accident occurred at about 7:51 a.m. Monday when the bus, traveling north on Main Street, left the roadway and hit the tree head on. No other vehicles were involved.

The bus driver, identified as Carole Dearborn, 69, of Sanford, suffered "incapacitating" head and neck injuries, and was taken to Southern Maine Health Care in Sanford.

Also on board were a 5-year-old and two 8-year-olds, as well as an adult bus monitor, officials say. All four were taken to SMHC for what officials describe as "precautionary evaluation."

The bus sustained major damage and was towed from the scene.