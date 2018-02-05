Ethan Strimling Is Shaving His Head After Losing Patriots Bet

A bet’s a bet. Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling says he’ll make good on a Superbowl bet he made with the mayor of Portland, Pennsylvania.

In addition to lobster and local craft beer, Strimling agreed that, if the New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, which they did, he’d shave his head.

“I said, ‘Patriots can’t lose, count me in, I’ll shave my head if the Eagles win,’ and here we are today,” he says.

And what may make this situation a little harder for the mayor is that he says he’s not a Patriots fan.

“I’m a Giants fan, truth be told, so I don’t even really root for the Patriots, and so this was the first time that I actually was rooting as hard as one could root,” Strimling says.

Strimling says his Pennsylvania counterpart plans be in Portland for the payoff event. It’s taking place at Presumpscot Elementary School later this month.

Strimling says students from the school sent a letter to the mayor of Portland, Pennsylvania, looking to learn more about his community.