FairPoint Drops 5 Communities From Basic Landline Requirement

Five more communities have been added to the list of towns that will no longer be entitled to basic landline service from FairPoint Communications under a plan that was approved last year by the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

PUC spokesman Harry Lanphear said as part of the approved schedule, FairPoint no longer has the responsibility of delivering provider-of-last-resort, or POLR, telephone service to Scarborough, Gorham, Waterville, Kennebunk and Cape Elizabeth.

“There was a law passed in 2016 that provided for FairPoint to have their obligations for this provider-of-last-resort service — it’s the most basic form of telephone service, just think of it that way,” he says. “We had a public hearing in each of those five communities and we had a handful of people in total that showed up, so there doesn’t seem to be a significant concern at all.”

FairPoint began the the process of winnowing down the number of communities that would be offered POLR service last year when Auburn, Bangor, Biddeford, Lewiston, Sanford and South Portland were dropped from the requirement. FairPoint will continue to offer basic service in many areas of the state where the POLR requirement remains applicable.