SKOWHEGAN, Maine - Family and friends are mourning the death of a Maine mother of two who was killed in a car crash while on the way to the hospital to give birth.
WCSH-TV reports the woman has been identified as 27-year-old Desiree Strout.
Authorities say Strout was traveling from Canaan to a hospital to have her labor induced when her SUV hit black ice, struck a snowbank and rolled over onto a frozen pond Monday in Skowhegan.
Officials say doctors performed an emergency cesarean section to deliver her baby boy. His current condition has not been released.
Strout's husband, Harry Weeks, and 8-year-old daughter were hospitalized after the crash. Authorities say Weeks suffered serious injuries, but he is expected to survive.
The girl's condition is unknown.
Family, Friends Mourn Pregnant Woman Killed In Car Crash
