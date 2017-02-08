Fire Destroys Condo Buildings at Saddleback Ski Resort

A coalition of nonprofits, business owners and ski lovers is pushing to create a community cooperative to buy and reopen the shuttered Saddleback ski area. But there may be some other potential buyers on the horizon.

The energized coalition turned out for a Portland press conference announcing that after months of mystery about the resort’s future, a verbal deal had been struck that could get it back on track. The president of the newly minted Saddleback Mountain Foundation, Peter Stein, says the group will pay a total of $6 million, plus royalties, for the shuttered resort.