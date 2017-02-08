Fire Destroys Condo Buildings at Saddleback Ski Resort

SANDY RIVER PLANTATION, Maine - Maine fire officials say two condominium buildings were destroyed by fire at Saddleback Mountain.
 
Rangeley Fire Rescue Chief Tim Pellerin says two others were saved, and no injuries were reported during the Tuesday evening fire.
 
The Sun Journal reports that 16 towns and nine tankers hauling water were needed to respond to the fire and cover the town.
 
The damage is estimated at more than $800,000. The condominiums are vacation homes located on the mountain, which is a popular skiing destination.

Saddleback Mountain

