Renowned Maine culinary experts (including two James Beard award winners) join us to talk about food and cooking, including—what to make for Valentine's Day, food trends and cold-weather comfort foods. And: Why ot's time to make orange marmalade!

Guests: Nancy Harmon Jenkins, cookbook author and food writer

Peggy Grodinsky, food editor at Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram

Sam Hayward, chef and co-owner of Fore Street and Scales restaurants in Portland