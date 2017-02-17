The proposed “wall” on the Mexican border, the Trump administration’s recent reversal on the “one China” policy and the President’s tense conversation with Australia’s prime minister over refugee policy all illustrate the complicated changing dynamics in U.S. foreign policy. Our guests discuss the challenges and opportunities of conducting foreign diplomacy under the new Administration.

Guests: Barbara Elias Klenner, Assistant Professor of Government, Bowdoin College; she teaches U.S. foreign policy and national security.

Larry Pope, former Ambassador to Chad, Political Advisor to General Anthony Zinni in Central Command, and Charge d’Affaires in Tripoli, Libya in the aftermath of the Benghazi attack. He retired from the U.S. Foreign Service on 2000 after 31 years of service.