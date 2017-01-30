Former Democratic 2nd District Candidate Joins Portland Firm

BANGOR, Maine - Former Democratic 2nd Congressional District candidate Emily Cain has joined the leadership team of HistoryIT in Portland, a firm that specializes in preserving historical collections.

The firm preserves collections of all types and sizes by making them digitally accessible to audiences ranging from scholars to the general public.

Cain says she will serve as the company's chief strategy officer. "HistoryIT works with businesses. museums and non-profits, universities and sports teams to take the collections and history that they have in hand and make that history accessible, searchable and meaningful through the digital realm."

Kristen Gwinn-Becker, the company's CEO, said Cain’s tenacity, vision, and dynamic personality are exactly the kinds of traits HistoryIT needs as it expands its work to make digital history accessible to the public.

Cain says she will continue to live in Orono while leading the company’s strategic growth and business development efforts nationally and internationally.