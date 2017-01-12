Former Maine Sen. Bill Cohen Endorses Mattis at Hearing

AUGUSTA, Maine - President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to be defense secretary, retired Gen. James Mattis, was introduced and endorsed by former Maine Senator and Secretary of Defense Bill Cohen at the general's confirmation hearing Thursday morning.

“He has the nickname of 'Mad Dog' - it’s a misnomer," Cohen said. "It should be 'Braveheart' because what really characterizes Jim Mattis is his courage.”

Cohen told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee he was very impressed with Mattis as a commander during the time he served with him as defense secretary.

Cohen also told the panel Mattis has taken the time to privately visit families of those killed under his command, which Cohen says shows Mattis's true character.

President elect

Donald Trump’s choice to be Defense Secretary, retired General Jim Mattis, was

introduced and endorsed by former Maine Senator and Secretary of Defense Bill

Cohen at his confirmation hearing Thursday morning.

Cohen 1 “ He has

the nickname of mad dog. It’s a misnomer. It should be Braveheart because what

really characterizes Jim Mattis is his courage.”

Cohen praised

Mattis, telling members of the Senate Armed Services Committee he was very

impressed with Mattis as a commander during the time he served with him as

Defense Secretary. Cohen also told the panel Mattis has taken the time to

privately visit families of those killed under his command, which Cohen says

shows his true character.

Cohen 2 “ To go

to the families..to talk to the people who have lost their sons and daughters

and husbands and wives in battle under his command that tells me a lot about

who Jim Mattis is.”

Hide3 Media items