Former Maine Sen. Bill Cohen Endorses Mattis at Hearing

AUGUSTA, Maine - President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to be defense secretary, retired Gen. James Mattis, was introduced and endorsed by former Maine Senator and Secretary of Defense Bill Cohen at the general's confirmation hearing Thursday morning.
“He has the nickname of 'Mad Dog' - it’s a misnomer," Cohen said. "It should be 'Braveheart' because what really characterizes Jim Mattis is his courage.”
Cohen told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee he was very impressed with Mattis as a commander during the time he served with him as defense secretary.
Cohen also told the panel Mattis has taken the time to privately visit families of those killed under his command, which Cohen says shows Mattis's true character.
