Former Priest Facing Abuse Charges Posts Bail

FREEPORT, Maine - A former Jesuit priest charged with child sexual assault dating to 1998 has posted bail and returned to a Catholic Church-run residential facility in Missouri.



The Portland Press Herald reports an attorney for 80-year-old James Francis Talbot said his client posted $50,000 cash bail and was sent back to Vianney Renewal Center for troubled or former priests. Many priests there have been accused of sex abuse.



Talbot has spent six years in prison for a sexual abuse conviction in Massachusetts. Talbot had been living at the Missouri facility for six years.



A Freeport man alleged Talbot abused him on several occasions when he was 9 years old at St. Jude Church in Freeport. Talbot pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges and is scheduled to appear in court in February.