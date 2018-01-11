Governor Signs Proclamation To Ensure Heating Fuel Delivery

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's governor has signed an emergency proclamation to make sure residents have access to heating oil deliveries during a stretch of cold weather in the state.



Republican Gov. Paul LePage says the proclamation will facilitate a waiver from the U.S. Department of Transportation to allow drivers who deliver and transport heating fuels to work additional hours. He says many fuel delivery drivers in the state will soon approach the federal limit on hours of operation.



LePage's order is in effect until Jan. 14 or until he declares the emergency over. The state has experienced subzero temperatures in January. Maine is more reliant on heating oil than any other state in the U.S.