Hallowell Man Killed In Maine's 19th Motorcycle Fatality This Year

A Hallowell man was killed Wednesday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle on I-95, as he was exiting on a sharp curve at exit 109 in Augusta.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland says Edward Lingley was likely traveling too fast off the exit. "The motorcycle slid underneath a tractor trailer, striking the trailer portion. The man was killed instantly."



Lingley's death is the 19th motorcycle fatality this year, and the fourth for September. McCausland says authorities can find no common link between the crashes, and it's unclear why the numbers are up over last year.

McCausland says automobile fatalities are also up this year, with a strong indication that distracted driving is playing a role in those incidents.