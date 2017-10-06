In the last several years, a proliferation of books and articles about happiness reflect society’s focus on defining and achieving happiness. How do we define "happiness," and is it something that is measurable and achievable? And what does some of the current research tell us about the nature of happiness and well-being?

Guests: Kelly Parker-Guilbert, visiting professor of psychology, Bowdoin College

Paul Schofield, visiting professor of philosophy, Bates College,

Kate Wininger, professor of philosophy, University of Southern Maine