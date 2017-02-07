Health Effects of Marijuana

What does using marijuana do and not do to your body—especially your brain? What are the physiological and cognitive effects of the drug on young people versus adults? We’ll hear about the status of medical research on cannibanoids and physician recommendations.

Guests: Christian J. Teter, PharmD, BCPP, Associate Professor, Psychopharmacology, University of New England College of Pharmacy

Vijay Amarendran, MD, MS, Medical Director of Out-Patient Services, The Acadia Hospital

Jonathan Fellers, psychiatrist and Director of Integrated Medication Assisted Treatment Program at Maine Medical Center

James Li, emergency physician practicing in Damariscotta and also a former assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School