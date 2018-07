CONCORD, N.H. - Heavy rain is on the way to much of northern New England.



The National Weather Service says there's a flash flood watch in effect from Tuesday afternoon through the evening for the area of York, Maine, and in much of southeastern New Hampshire.



A thunderstorm was moving near Henniker, New Hampshire, on Tuesday morning with 60 mph winds and hail.



Scattered storms are forecast for the region for much of the day.