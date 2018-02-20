Helen Dudman, Ellsworth Businesswoman And Journalist, Dies at 93

Leading Ellsworth businesswoman and longtime First Amendment advocate Helen Dudman has died.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Dudman died at the Parker Ridge Retirement Community on Monday. She was 93.

Dudman, who served on the Maine Public Board of Trustees, owned 3 radio stations in Ellsworth and Bangor. She worked for many years at Post-Newsweek Stations in Washington, D.C., and as executive women’s editor of the Washington Post.

Last August her husband of 69 years, journalist Richard Dudman, died at age 99.