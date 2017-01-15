I-295 Crash with Tanker Truck Claims Life

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) - State police in Maine say one person was killed and another injured during the collision of a tanker truck and passenger vehicle on Interstate 295 in Freeport.

Authorities say 70-year-old Richard A. Clark, of Canaan, was hauling milk in a tanker truck around 10:15 a.m. Saturday when he tried to avoid crushing a car that had spun out in front of him. The two vehicles hit the median guardrail and Clark's tanker overturned, landing on its side.

Clark was killed instantly. The driver of the car, 27-year-old Ashley Williams, of Woolwich, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

State police say thousands of gallons of milk spilled from the tanker. North and southbound lanes of I-295 were reduced to one lane for six hours.

An investigation is continuing.