The author of Born on Third Base—A One Percenter Makes the Case for Tackling Inequality, Bringing Wealth Home, and Committing to the Common Good joins us to discuss what to do about the growing problem of income inequality. Guests:, senior scholar at the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS) and directs IPS's Program on Inequality and the Common Good. He’s the author of “Born on Third Base: A One Percenter Makes the Case for Tackling Inequality, Bringing Wealth Home and Committing for the Common Good., executive director, Maine Equal Justice Partners, professor of economics, Bowdoin College