Initiative to Expand Medicaid Qualifies for Maine Ballot

  • Leslie Clark, CEO of Greater Portland Health, discusses the signature drive for Medicaid expansion at news conference in Portland in October of 2016.
    Patty Wight / Maine Public/file

PORTLAND, Maine - A citizen initiative to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act has qualified for the November 2017 ballot. 

The Secretary of State's office certified more than 66,000 signatures that were collected from October to January. 

Robyn Merrill, of Maine Equal Justice Partners, says even though the future of the ACA is uncertain, "one thing that's not going to change is the need for more affordable health care for Maine people.  And we know that this is a problem that needs to be solved, and this is a solution that's available to Maine right now."

Merrill says the Legislature will consider bills to expand Medicaid this session, but if those efforts don't pass, a group called Mainers for Health Care will work to get the citizen initiative passed in November. 

Maine Group Pushing for Medicaid Expansion Submits Signatures

By Jan 25, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine - The group attempting to expand MaineCare health coverage to roughly 70,000 Mainers has submitted signatures to put the issue before voters in November.

Mainers for Health Care says it has collected more than 67,000 signatures to expand MaineCare, Maine's version of Medicaid.

Medicaid expansion has been offered under the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. Thirty states have expanded coverage, but Republican Gov. Paul LePage and most Republicans in the Legislature have blocked such efforts here nearly a half-dozen times.

Health Advocates Launch Effort to Bring Medicaid Expansion Measure to Maine Voters

By Oct 13, 2016
Patty Wight / Maine Public

Today in Portland, a coalition of health advocates launched a citizen initiative campaign to expand access to health care. Supporters say it’s time to put the issue of Medicaid expansion directly to Maine voters, after several measures in the legislature have been vetoed by Governor Paul LePage.

Maine is one of 19 states that has opted not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. For Kathleen Phelps of Waterville, who can’t afford health insurance it has created a coverage gap.