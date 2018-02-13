Intelligence Leaders Testify About Global Threats In Senate Hearing

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has convened its annual hearing on "worldwide threats" with the top U.S. spy bosses.

Scheduled to appear are Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, FBI Director Christopher Wray and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers. Also expected to testify are the heads of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley, and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Robert Cardillo.

The hearing takes place early each year as the venue through which the U.S. intelligence community briefs Congress — and the public — about the range of dangers facing the country.

This year's installment takes place amid an ongoing counterintelligence investigation into whether President Trump's campaign might have conspired with the Russians who attacked the 2016 election and following reports about the losses of U.S. agents overseas, the theft of the NSA's secret spying software and other major setbacks in the intelligence world.

