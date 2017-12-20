Investigators: Death Of 2-Year-Old Bucksport Girl Ruled A Homicide

Maine State Police say the death of a 2-year-old girl in October in her home in Bucksport has been ruled a homicide.

Lt. Troy Gardner said Kloe Hawksley was found unresponsive at her home on Oct. 18 and pronounced dead at a hospital later that day.

"Because of the information learned during the autopsy, as well as the information learned through our investigative efforts, we have determined that this death is a homicide," Gardner said. "This investigation will continue to be active, we are asking for anyone who has any information about this death to contact us."

The little girl lived at a home on Central Street in Bucksport that she shared with another child and two adults. Gardner declined to say Wednesday how the girl died or who was in the house that night.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.