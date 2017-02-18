Judge Allows $2 Million Attachment on Hiram Man's Home

BANGOR, Maine - A Superior Court judge has granted a motion for a $2 million attachment on the home of a Hiram man.

Philip J. Macri faces criminal charges stemming from an accident that claimed the life of a Steep Falls woman and seriously injured her daughter.

Steven Silin, of the Lewiston firm Berman & Simmons, represents the injured girl and says Philip J. Macri fraudulently transferred his home to his father to prevent it from becoming a recoverable asset in a lawsuit.

"Because he had demonstrated his propensity to defraud, we thought we had a basis for the extraordinary remedy of an ex parte attachment, ex parte meaning that you don't give prior notice to to the other side," Silin said.

The civil case is progressing, Silin said, as a grand jury considers an indictment against Macri who is charged with manslaughter, operating under the influence of intoxicants and other offenses in connection with a Dec. 1 accident in Windham than killed Rebecca Perry and seriously injured her 16-year-old daughter, Gretchen.