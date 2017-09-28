LePage: Anthem Leaving Maine ACA Market Because 'They Can't Make Money'

Maine Gov. Paul LePage told reporters this morning that Anthem's decision to drop out of Maine's ACA marketplace next year has nothing to do with anything President Trump has done. Instead, LePage blamed the Affordable Care Act itself.

"They are dying in the individual market - they can't make money," LePage said Thursday, at a conference in Falmouth on natural gas.

Anthem's withdrawal leaves just two providers offering policies in Maine in 2018. LePage pointed out one of them, Community Health Options, is surviving only after a restructuring plan worked out by state insurance superintendent Eric Cioppa.