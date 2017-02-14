LePage Calls on Democratic State Lawmaker to Resign

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Gov. Paul LePage is calling on a Democratic legislator, Ryan Tipping-Spitz, to resign.

LePage is citing work Tipping-Spitz did for a PAC that supported last year's successful referendum creating a new, higher income tax bracket for the wealthy. The proceeds are intended to fund education.

The Maine Republican Party says documents show Tipping-Spitz was paid $9,000 for his work for the PAC. He also co-chairs a legislative committee that will take up legislation to implement the new tax law.

That's wrong, the governor told WVOM Radio Tuesday. "That's the kind of corruption I've been after for years and years and years. Some people say it's not corruption, it's just business as usual, but I call that the utmost corruption. You're turning your back on the constituents you're supposed to serve."

In a statement released this morning, Tipping-Spitz says he cleared his campaign participation with the Maine Ethics Commission. He says this is a baseless attack meant to distract from the fact that the GOP is desperate to repeal the referendum question that he says would fund schools at an appropriate level.

In a statement, Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon says Tipping-Spitz cleared his campaign work with the Ethics Commission both before and after the campaign, and before he began work in the Legislature.

“Maine has a long tradition of a citizen’s legislature and many of our representatives are actively employed by various private businesses and nonprofits impacted by our work," Gideon says.