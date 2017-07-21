LePage Flirts With Run For Senate — Again

Two months after ruling out a bid for the U.S. Senate, Gov. Paul LePage suggested Thursday that there's a possibility he may challenge independent U.S. Sen. Angus King next year.

The Republican governor also acknowledged that he's being pressured to run by the Trump administration.

LePage told Portland radio station WGAN that he may reconsider if Auburn state Sen. Eric Brakey's Senate bid doesn't gain traction.

"I'm gonna tell you this," he said, "I'm gonna watch what Eric Brakey is doing and if he doesn't start resonating pretty quick, there's a possibility I might change my mind."

LePage went on to praise Brakey, saying he hopes his campaign is successful.

LePage has repeatedly dangled the possibility of challenging King for well over a year, but his political advisor released a statement in May saying he isn't running next year. It's unclear how serious the governor is about a Senate bid.

Two weeks ago he told WGAN that he devises ways to mislead reporters.

This story was originally published July 20, 2017 at 10:36 a.m. ET.