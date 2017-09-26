LePage: Maine Sheriffs Must Cooperate With ICE Or Face Removal

Gov. Paul LePage is directing Maine’s 16 county sheriffs to cooperate with federal immigration officials under an executive order he signed in 2011. If they don’t comply, the governor warns that he is authorized to take additional action to remove them from office. In a Sept. 26 letter to the sheriffs, the governor says he’s doing so “for the safety and security of the children, citizens and families of the state of Maine.”

Last week, in a move welcomed by immigration and civil rights advocates, Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce told Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, that he would no longer detain prisoners at his jail beyond their scheduled release. Joyce said without a warrant such a practice could raise constitutional issues around false imprisonment.

Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant, president of the Maine Sheriffs Association, also told Maine Public that he would not cooperate without a warrant.

“If there’s no probable cause for an arrest or a detention, they will not be detained in this jail,” he said.

Gallant added, however, that such a determination should be made by each individual sheriff.

LePage’s 2011 executive order states that it is the administration’s intent to “promote rather than hinder the enforcement of federal immigration law” and that “employees and officials of the state of Maine shall cooperate with employees and officials of the federal government on all matters pertinent to immigration,” subject to any legal and constitutional limitations.

And while two sheriffs have indicated they would not cooperate with a detainer request from ICE without a warrant, LePage said there is at least one federal case, Morales v. Chadbourne, in which the court ruled that ICE must have probable cause to issue detainer requests to local law enforcement in the first place.

“Because ICE officials must have probable cause prior to requesting a detainer, we should not be putting potentially dangerous illegal aliens back on the streets without granting federal officials the authorized 48 hours of detention,” he said.

LePage points out that the Maine Constitution gives the governor broad authority to remove sheriffs from office who are not executing their duties. A sheriff cannot be removed, however, without a hearing.

Calls to the Maine Sheriffs Association were not immediately returned. And the Maine attorney general’s office directed all questions about defense of Maine sheriffs to their individual county attorneys.