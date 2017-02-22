LePage to Nominate Acting Education Commissioner for Permanent Post

Educators are encouraged by news that Gov. Paul LePage intends to nominate a permanent education commissioner for the first time in more than a year.

Last week, LePage told the State Board of Education that he intends to nominate acting education commissioner Robert Hasson to the permanent position, which has been empty since 2014.

Early last year, Gov. LePage nominated former Husson University President Bill Beardsley, but he withdrew the nomination after resistance from Democrats. LePage has since nominated a rotating cast of “acting commissioners” every six months who effectively reported to Beardsley.

Steve Bailey, the president of the Maine School Superintendents Association, says that inconsistency made it difficult for educators to communicate with the state.

“With a series of acting commissioners, it has been difficult for superintendents,” he says. “And, I would imagine, for the department.”

The state Board of Education will now interview Hasson, then send the nominee to the Senate for confirmation.