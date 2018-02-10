Lepage Says Allegations About Sorensen Never Reached Him

A spokeswoman for Maine Gov. Paul LePage says no allegations about domestic violence involving his former adviser David Sorensen were ever brought to the attention of the governor or his staff during Sorensen's employment.

Sorensen resigned his job as a White House speech writer Friday after his former wife accused him of abuse. He vehemently denies the claims.

LePage spokeswoman Julie Rabinowitz says neither LePage nor his wife had any knowledge of a violent or abusive relationship involving Sorensen, who in addition to working for the governor, served as spokesman for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

LePage, who witnessed domestic abuse as a child and was a victim himself, has made fighting domestic violence a signature policy initiative while in office.