LePage Says He’s Worried About Lack of Civility in DC

Maine’s outspoken governor, who’s clashed repeatedly with state legislators, says he’s worried that the partisanship has gone too far. In Washington, at least.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage told WEZR-FM that he’s worried about the anger that he saw firsthand this week during a visit to Washington, D.C. He said both Republicans and Democrats were disrespectful and said it was beyond "anything that I ever expected."

LePage himself has built a reputation on shaking up Maine’s collegial political world.

He threatened to withhold funding to a school that hired a political foe, accused another Democrat of having a "dark heart" and said he wouldn’t be afraid to tell former President Barack Obama to "go to hell."