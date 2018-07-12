LePage Says He'd Rather Go To Jail Than Expand Medicaid

By 4 hours ago

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's fiscally conservative governor says he'd rather go to jail before expanding Medicaid and putting the state in "red ink.''
 
Gov. Paul LePage made the remark Tuesday during a call-in on WVOM-FM.
 
Nearly three out of five voters last fall voted to expand Medicaid to 80,000 Mainers by July 2. Advocates are encouraging Mainers to sign up.
 
The Republican governor is fighting a court order requiring him to follow the voter-approved law and submit paperwork needed for Maine to receive federal funding. He successfully vetoed a bill to fund Maine's share of expansion with surplus and tobacco settlement funds.
 
LePage has long told lawmakers to pass long-term funding under his terms, including no new taxes. He's now suggesting new hospital taxes could cover expansion.

Tags: 
Medicaid expansion

Related Content

Maine Lawmakers Return To Deal With Governor's Vetoes, Unresolved Issues

By Jul 9, 2018

Maine lawmakers are back at the State House this week to handle dozens of vetoes from Gov. Paul LePage and to take up several unresolved issues.

Maine House Upholds LePage's Veto of Medicaid Expansion Funding Bill

By & Mal Leary Jul 9, 2018
Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine House of Representatives Monday upheld Gov. Paul LePage's veto of a bill that would have funded voter-approved Medicaid expansion in Maine.

LePage Vetoes Medicaid Expansion Bill, But Supporters Encourage Mainers To Enroll Anyway

By Jul 2, 2018
Steve Mistler / Maine Public

Under the Medicaid expansion law that voters approved last November, Mainers who earn less than 138 percent of the federal poverty level could be eligible for MaineCare, the state's name for its Medicaid program, starting Monday.