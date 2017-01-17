LePage to Share Details of Bangor Psychiatric Unit

AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican Gov. Paul LePage has delivered a blistering rebuke to lawmakers and says a request for proposals will soon unveil new details about his administration's plans to build a new, privately run state psychiatric facility in Bangor.

LePage's administration has proposed a new facility for people charged with a crime but found not guilty because of mental illness. Lawmakers want answers on issues like why the facility should be outsourced.
 
LePage in a recent letter to lawmakers criticized them for "politically motivated and often baseless attacks.'' He stated the request for proposals should be public "sometime this week.''
 
The governor said he would attend the next joint hearing of the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee to defend why Bangor's a better location than Augusta, as originally proposed.

Riverview

