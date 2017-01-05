LePage Vows to Resume Town Hall Events to Drum up Support for Budget

AUGUSTA, Maine - Gov. Paul LePage told Portland radio station WGAN today that he will soon resume his town hall meetings, a move designed to drum up public support for his two-year budget proposal and other policies.

The governor also said it was pointless to lobby legislators on his proposals. "I'm going directly to the people and try to sell the Maine people and let the Legislature play politics," LePage said.

LePage's announcement comes the day before he will present his two-year budget proposal, his last before he's termed out. The governor has promised steep cuts and an income tax cut, which will likely face an uphill battle in a Legislature divided between the Republican-led Senate and Democratic-led House.

LePage has used town hall meetings to campaign for his proposals before, holding dozens of events across the state. While the forums allow the governor to speak directly to voters, the meetings have also landed LePage in controversy.

Last year LePage twice made national headlines after making racially-charged statements about drug dealers. Criticism of such statements prompted LePage to leave an obscenity-laced voicemail for Rep. Drew Gattine, a Democrat from Westbrook, last August.

The ensuing controversy drew national media scrutiny. LePage apologized to Gattine and he did not hold another forum last year.

The forums have also had an unquantifiable impact on policy in Augusta. In 2015, LePage used the public meetings to campaign for a budget that contained a sweeping tax overhaul that proposed reducing the income tax, in part by raising the sales tax and broadening it to currently-exempted goods and services.

The proposal was rejected by the Legislature, although lawmakers did pass an income tax reduction paid for in part by extending a temporary sales tax increase passed in 2013.

The governor's budget proposal tomorrow is the first step in the process to develop the state's two-year spending plan that begins July 1. The proposal will then go to the Legislature, which will hold public hearings and work sessions to revise, scrap or introduce new proposals. The Legislature then votes on the revised budget, usually late in the session that ends in June.

Peter Steele, a spokesman for the governor, said he was not sure when or where the next town meeting will be held, but it's unlikely to happen next week.