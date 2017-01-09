"Letters to a Young Muslime" by Omar Saif Ghobash

Omar Saif Ghobash is the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Russia. His father, who was also a diplomat for the UAE, was assassinated when Omar was 6. Ghobash's book is a series of letters to his sons about what it means to be a Muslim in the 21st century.

Guests: Omar Saif Ghobash, UAE Ambassador to Russia.

Reza Jalali, a Muslim author and scholar born in Iran who lives in Maine and is USM's coordinator of Multicultural affairs.

Deqa Dhalac, community builder with The Opportunity Alliance and member of the Somali Community Center of Maine.