L.L. Bean Orders Delayed After Systems Upgrade Problem

FREEPORT, Maine - Outdoors retailer L.L. Bean says a systems upgrade is causing shipping delays.



The Portland Press Herald reports that some customer orders have delays up to a week. The Maine-based company says the delays were caused by an upgrade to the retailer's order-processing and fulfillment systems.



L.L. Bean has apologized to customers in a letter and is offering a 20 percent discount on future orders.



Carolyn Beem, a company spokeswoman, says the company is working on a solution. Beem adds that orders will be processed even more quickly than in the past once the systems upgrade is stabilized.