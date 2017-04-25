L.L. Bean Orders Delayed After Systems Upgrade Problem

By 2 hours ago

FREEPORT, Maine - Outdoors retailer L.L. Bean says a systems upgrade is causing shipping delays.
 
The Portland Press Herald reports that some customer orders have delays up to a week. The Maine-based company says the delays were caused by an upgrade to the retailer's order-processing and fulfillment systems.
 
L.L. Bean has apologized to customers in a letter and is offering a 20 percent discount on future orders.
 
Carolyn Beem, a company spokeswoman, says the company is working on a solution. Beem adds that orders will be processed even more quickly than in the past once the systems upgrade is stabilized.

