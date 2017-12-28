"The Long Haul" by Finn Murphy

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (Nov 7th); no calls will be taken.

More than 30 years ago, Finn Murphy dropped out of Colby College to become a long-haul trucker. Since then he’s covered more than a million miles packing, loading, and hauling people’s belongings all over America. Known by his trucker handle as "U-Turn," he spends his days (and many of his nights) in a 53-foot eighteen-wheeler he calls Cassidy.

Guest: Finn Murphy is the author of Long Haul: A Trucker's Tales of Life on the Road