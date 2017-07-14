Maine Attorney General to Join Lawsuit Against DeVos

Maine's two U.S. senators were united today in opposing the confirmation of Betsy DeVos, President Trump's nominee for secretary of education.

The billionaire charter school advocate barely squeaked through the U.S. Senate, winning confirmation only after Vice President Mike Pence cast an historic vote to break a 50-50 tie.

As expected, Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins voted against confirming DeVos, one of only two Republican senators to break with the party. (Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, was the other one.)