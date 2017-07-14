Maine Attorney General to Join Lawsuit Against DeVos

By 42 minutes ago

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's attorney general will join a federal lawsuit filed last week against Education Secretary Betsy DeVos over her decision to suspend rules meant to protect students from abuses by for-profit colleges.
 
A spokesman for Janet Mills told the Portland Press Herald she didn't immediately join the lawsuit because a three-day government shutdown prevented her from properly reviewing it. He said she will likely join the suit at the next filing, possibly as soon as next week.
 
The lawsuit, filed by Democratic attorneys general from 18 states and the District of Columbia, demands implementation of borrower defense to repayment rules.
 
The rules aim to make schools financially responsible for fraud and forbid them from forcing students to resolve complaints outside court.
 
Mills, a Democrat, announced Monday that she is running for governor.

Betsy DeVos

